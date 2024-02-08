[Watch] MS Dhoni’s heartwarming gesture for young fan goes viral during his visit to Deori Mandir

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni is one of the more popular entertainment figures in India. The former Indian captain made the day for a young fan with a heartwarming gesture on Thursday, February 8 during his visit to Deori Mandir in Ranchi.

In a viral video, Dhoni can be seen walking past the crowd to enter his car outside the temple when one little child touched his arm to seek his attention. To her delight, Dhoni acknowledged it by lifting his hand with a smile.

Since being shared, the video has already garnered over 72K views within two hours.

Watch the video here:

Expand Tweet

Dhoni retired from international cricket on August 15, 2020, but continues to play in the IPL. He played 350 ODIs, 98 T20Is, and 90 Tests, scoring over 17,000 runs, with the help of 16 centuries in international cricket.

He is regarded as one of the best skippers for India in white-ball cricket, guiding the Men in Blue to the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2011 ODI World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy.

Last year, Dhoni guided the Super Kings to their record fifth IPL trophy to level up with Mumbai Indians for most titles in the 20-over tournament. He will once again lead CSK for the 2024 IPL season.

MS Dhoni begins practice ahead of IPL 2024 season

MS Dhoni, meanwhile, has begun his practice in the nets and started working out in the gym ahead of the upcoming IPL season.

The cricketer was recently seen playing with a ‘Prime Sports’ sticker to pay his tributes to his childhood friend Paramjit Singh, who owns the brand and helped him bag sponsorship deals for quality bats during his early days in cricket.

Expand Tweet

In IPL, Dhoni has amassed over 5000 runs in 250 IPL games at a strike rate of 135.92, including 42 half-centuries.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App