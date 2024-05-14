  • home icon
  • [Watch] MS Dhoni signs jersey for Bollywood actor Angad Bedi at a social event ahead of RCB vs CSK IPL 2024 match

[Watch] MS Dhoni signs jersey for Bollywood actor Angad Bedi at a social event ahead of RCB vs CSK IPL 2024 match

By Vaishnavi Iyer
Modified May 14, 2024 12:59 IST
MS Dhoni interacts with Angad Bedi, signs latter
MS Dhoni interacts with Angad Bedi, signs latter's jersey at a social event (Source: @angadbedi on Instagram)

Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) MS Dhoni, captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, and head coach Stephen Fleming recently attended a promotional event, jointly organized by the franchise and its sponsor Etihad Airways. At the event, former India cricketer Late Bishan Singh Bedi's son Angad Bedi was seen getting his CSK jersey signed by the former CSK captain.

CSK, currently placed third on the points table, have one more game to play in the league stage. Their forthcoming contest against RCB will likely decide both teams’ fate in the tournament. While RCB have to work hard to make it to the playoffs, the defending champions are on the verge of qualification.

Bollywood actor Angad Bedi shared a video of him getting on stage to interact with Dhoni and getting his jersey signed by the former India captain. Notably, Bedi donned a “No. 7 Dhoni” jersey at the event.

Here’s a video:

Angad Bedi was also present in the stands during the IPL 2024 clash between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and CSK at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. He shared pictures and videos of himself and his wife Neha Dhupia enjoying the match alongside other Bollywood celebrities.

They seemed ecstatic as Dhoni hit three consecutive sixes off Hardik Pandya’s bowling in the final over of the first innings. Dhupia shared an Instagram post that included their reactions to the CSK veteran’s heroics.

CSK are one win away from qualifying for IPL 2024 playoffs

Defending champions CSK will confirm their place in the top four with a victory against RCB in their upcoming game, which will also be both teams’ last match of the league stage.

CSK are currently ranked third with 14 points to their name, and a better NRR keeps them one spot above the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), who have the same number of points. A victory in their next encounter against RCB will take their tally to 16, which will all but confirm their spot in the playoffs.

CSK have had a topsy-turvy ride this season, having won seven games and lost six of the 13 played so far. To defend their championship crown and bag the title for a record sixth time, the Men in Yellow cannot afford a defeat in their next fixture.

RCB and CSK are set to square off at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, May 18.

