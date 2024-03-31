[Watch] MS Dhoni turns back clock and hits a sensational six over the covers region in CSK vs DC IPL 2024 clash

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) MS Dhoni turned back the clock and hit a stunning six over the extra cover region in the IPL 2024 clash against Delhi Capitals (DC). It came on Sunday (March 31) at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Dhoni got a chance to bat for the first time this season after missing out on the previous two games of the CSK side. The 42-year-old hit a four on the very first ball he faced. He then smashed a dazzling six on the off-side against Khaleel Ahmed on the fifth ball of the 18th over. The hit sent fans into a frenzy as it reminded them of the vintage Dhoni in his early days in international cricket.

You can watch the stylish six in the video below:

MS Dhoni hit a blazing cameo of 37* (16) after coming into bat after the fall of the sixth wicket. However, it ended in vain as CSK could only reach 171/6 in 20 overs, falling 20 runs short of Delhi Capitals' first-innings total.

"In the second innings there was some seam movement off the deck and spongy bounce"- CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad after loss vs DC in IPL 2024

At the post-match presentation, CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad reflected on the loss and said:

"I was pretty much happy with how the bowlers came back after first six overs, kind of start they had, 60 for no loss and restricting them to 190 was a good effort. I thought the wicket played good slightly on the better side in the first innings, but in the second innings there was some seam movement off the deck and spongy bounce as well."

He added:

"I was talking to Rachin, he was missing it by some margin with extra-bounce, first few overs, we couldn't get going and that was the difference at the end.

"To be on the losing side, just by the margin of 20 runs, matter of two or three hits and with the bowling, if we had stopped a couple of boundaries here and there would've made the difference."

Chennai Super Kings will next face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Friday (April 5) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.