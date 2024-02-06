[Watch] MS Dhoni visits Deori Mata Temple to seek blessings ahead of IPL 2024

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni recently visited Deori Mandir to seek blessings from Goddess Maa Durga ahead of IPL 2024. The temple is located around 60 km from Ranchi in Tamar village.

Dhoni was last seen in action during the IPL last year in May when he led the CSK side to their fifth championship by beating Gujarat Titans (GT) in the summit clash. He then underwent knee surgery and finished his rehabilitation over the next few months.

The 42-year-old has already commenced batting practice in the nets at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium in Ranchi to prepare for the upcoming season of IPL.

A fan shared a video on X to give a recent glimpse of MS Dhoni away from the field. The legendary cricketer can be seen in a queue at the Deori Mata temple along with other devotees.

You can watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

"I always find it difficult to explain my relationship with him" - Rishabh Pant on his equation with MS Dhoni

Team India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant recently opened up about his close bond with MS Dhoni while speaking to Star Sports. The youngster revealed that he could share anything with Dhoni, even things he doesn't share with any other person.

Pant said:

"I always find it difficult to explain my relationship with him (MS Dhoni). I could share anything and everything with him. Even those things that I'd normally not share with anyone else. Once during training, I told him that I am able to keep flawlessly during IPL games but when it comes to international games, I fumble or make mistakes."

Pant added:

"I asked him for advice and he just told me casually to keep the same mentality like for an international game. As if it was that easy and I told him that, 'Bhaiyya, you are a legend, I'm just starting' (laughs). I sometimes joke with him that, 'You became a legend and left all the pressure on me, that's unfair.'"

Rishabh Pant is currently undergoing rehabilitation and will aim to make a comeback to competitive cricket during IPL 2024.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App