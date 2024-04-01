[Watch] Mukesh Kumar sends back Ajinkya Rahane and Sameer Rizvi off successive deliveries in DC vs CSK match of IPL 2024 

Delhi Capitals (DC) pacer Mukesh Kumar impressed many with his bowling exploits in the team's 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, March 31.

Chennai were required to chase down a stiff 192-run target to continue their winning streak. However, Mukesh made things difficult for CSK batters with an exceptional spell towards the back end of the innings.

He was brought into the attack for the first time in the 14th over and made a significant impact straightaway. Mukesh dismissed the well-set Ajinkya Rahane on the third ball of his over.

Rahane, who was batting on 45, attempted to play a lofted shot towards mid-wicket. He couldn't get the desired connection as he was undone by Mukesh's slower ball and was caught at long-on by David Warner.

The Delhi seamer struck again on the very next ball, sending Sameer Rizvi back for a golden duck. The youngster was caught at short third-man by Khaleel Ahmed after getting a leading edge while trying to play a length ball on the leg side.

Expand Tweet

Chennai couldn't recover following Mukesh Kumar's twin strikes and ultimately suffered a 20-run defeat. While CSK lost the contest, MS Dhoni entertained the team's fans with a blistering cameo, remaining unbeaten on 37 off just 16 balls.

Mukesh Kumar picked up three wickets in the DC vs CSK clash of IPL 2024

Half-centuries from David Warner (52) and Rishabh Pant (51) and a 43-run knock from Prithvi Shaw helped Delhi post an impressive 191-run total after electing to bat first.

Chennai's run chase began on a disastrous note, as skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was dismissed in the very first over. Left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed bowled a fantastic opening spell for Delhi, claiming the wickets of both the CSK openers.

While Khaleel bowled brilliantly at the start, it was Mukesh Kumar who stole the show in the death overs, conceding just 21 runs from three overs while bagging three scalps.

Delhi clinched their maiden victory of IPL 2024. With one win from three outings, they are currently placed seventh in the points table.