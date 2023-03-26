[Watch] Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hayley Matthews takes a stunning return catch to dismiss Jess Jonassen in WPL 2023 final

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hayley Matthews bowled a phenomenal spell in the WPL 2023 final on March 26 and derailed the Delhi Capitals' innings in the middle overs.

In the summit clash of the inaugural WPL, Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning won the toss and opted to bat first.

Shafali Verma hit a four and a six to start things off and looked great. However, Shafali's innings was cut short due to a controversial third umpire call in the second over bowled by Issy Wong. The English pacer also picked up Alice Capsey and Jemimah Rodrigues wickets in quick succession to give MI massive early breakthroughs.

Hayley Matthews (3/5) and Amelia Kerr (2/18) bowled wonderfully in the middle phase of the innings. They consolidated the Mumbai Indians' strong position in the game. Hayley spun a web around the batters and scalped three wickets while bowling two maidens in her four-over spell.

She also took a stunning return catch to dismiss Jess Jonassen in the 14th over to dent the Delhi Capitals' innings. You can watch it below:

DC lower order put on a great fight after Hayley Matthews' spell to push the total to 131/9

With 79/9 on the scoreboard after 16 overs, the Delhi Capitals looked down and out in the contest. Shikha Pandey (27* off 17 balls) and Radha Yadav (27* off 12 balls) put on a wonderful rearguard effort at this juncture. Their partnership powered their side to a respectable total of 131/9.

Their 52-run partnership is the highest-ever partnership for the last wicket in T20 cricket. Issy Wong leaked 20 runs in the 19th over, while Nat Sciver-Brunt gave away 16 runs in the final over as Delhi finished their innings on a high note.

Speaking at the mid-innings break, Hayley Matthews reflected on her spell and said:

"Pretty excited. Pretty important role now to play with the bat. At the beginning of the day, if anyone gave us this score, we would have bitten their hands off."

MI lost both Matthews and Yastika Bhatia early during their 132-run chase.

