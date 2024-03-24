[Watch] Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya changes Rohit Sharma’s fielding position in GT vs MI IPL 2024 clash, video goes viral

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya changed ex-skipper Rohit Sharma’s fielding position against Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League 2024 clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday (March 24).

The incident took place during the 20th over of GT’s innings bowled by Gerald Coetzee. In a video doing the rounds on X (formerly Twitter), Hardik was seen asking Rohit to go outside the 30-yard circle towards the boundary. The 36-year-old, who usually fields inside the circle, was then asked to go a little straighter towards the long-off region.

For the unversed, Pandya was traded to MI for INR 15 crore from GT ahead of the IPL 2024 season. The 30-year-old is leading MI after guiding Gujarat to consecutive IPL finals in 2022 & 2023, including a trophy in the former season.

As a skipper, Pandya has won 22 out of 32 matches in the IPL. The all-rounder replaced Rohit Sharma, one of the most successful captains in the cash-rich league, having led MI to five IPL trophies. MS Dhoni is the other captain to have won five titles in the T20 tournament, with CSK.

At the toss, Hardik expressed his sentiments on leading MI, where he played from 2015 to 2021, at his home ground in Gujarat. The Baroda-born all-rounder said:

“Feels good to be back. My birthplace is Gujarat, a lot of success came in Gujarat, very grateful to the crowd and this state. My cricketing birth happened in Mumbai, so really good to be back.”

Rohit Sharma smashed 43 off 29 balls against GT in IPL 2024 clash

Chasing 169, Rohit Sharma provided a great start for Mumbai Indians against Gujarat Titans on Sunday. The right-handed batter scored 43 runs off 29 balls, hitting one six and seven boundaries. That came after Ishan Kishan departed for a four-ball duck as MI lost their opening wicket without scoring. The Indian captain also shared a 77-run partnership with Dewald Brevis for the third wicket.

