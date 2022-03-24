[Watch] Mumbai Indians' Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma have fun behind the scenes on 'MI Daily'

Five-time IPL winners Mumbai Indians (MI) are sweating it out hard for IPL 2022, scheduled to commence on March 26 (Saturday).

While the intense training schedule continues, there is no shortage of fun or banter among the players. The Mumbai franchise recently provided a sneak peek into their daily routine on Wednesday.

They captioned the post:

"New nicknames, banter and training fun - 𝐌𝐈 𝐃𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐲 mein aapko jo chahiye sab milega! #OneFamily #DilKholKe #MumbaiIndians MI TV."

The video starts with Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma giving their new recruit from South Africa, Dewald Brevis, a new nickname.

Young and dynamic wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan is spotted having banter with the fitness trainer while Brevis, who has traveled to India for the first time, sounded uncomfortable in the extremely humid conditions.

Senior all-rounder Kieron Pollard, meanwhile, is used to these conditions. He said that cricket has to be played under the sun because it can't be played during rainy seasons. The West Indian said:

"We've played a lot of cricket to understand that cricket can't be played in the rain. So, no matter how hot it is, you have to go out and try to perform. So, looking forward to that."

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians have a strong squad at their disposal with a good blend of youth and experience. However, they will miss the service of their star batsman Suryakumar Yadav in their opening IPL 2022 game against Delhi Capitals on March 27.

"I can't give you his availability right now" - Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma on Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav suffered a thumb injury during the limited-overs series against West Indies and is likely to miss Mumbai Indians' first game.

He is currently at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) undergoing rehabilitation. Rohit Sharma also couldn't confirm Yadav's availability for the first game, but said they are trying to bring him to Mumbai as early as possible.

Addressing a virtual press conference, the 34-year-old said:

"Yeah, Surya is at the NCA at the moment. He is recovering well and will be here soon. I can't give you his availability right now whether he will be available for the first game or not, but we are trying to get him here as soon as possible once we have the clearance from NCA."

Yadav has been an integral part of Mumbai Indians since joining the franchise in 2019. He has scored runs consistently and is also a gun fielder.

