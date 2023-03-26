Watch: Mumbai Indians men's players celebrate MI Women's WPL 2023 triumph at Brabourne Stadium

Mumbai Indians men's team lauded the women's team for winning the inaugural Women's Premier League final against Delhi Capitals on Sunday (March 26). The star players of MI's men's squad were present at the Brabourne Stadium to cheer their women counterparts in the summit clash against DC.

Hayley Matthews' three-wicket haul and a half-century from Nat Sciver-Brunt helped Mumbai Indians beat the Capitals by seven wickets in the final. DC set a 132-run target for MI. The game went down to the wire, but in the end, MI won with three deliveries to spare.

The male players of the franchise celebrated the win at the Brabourne Stadium. They got off their seats and clapped for the women's team. MI shared a clip from the Brabourne Stadium on Twitter.

The likes of Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Dewald Brevis were present at the stadium, wearing the jerseys of the MI women's team. Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh also attended the game at the stadium.

"At the start of the tournament, this is what we wanted"- Nat Sciver-Brunt on winning WPL 2023 with Mumbai Indians

Nat Sciver-Brunt was the most expensive signing made by MI at the WPL 2023, and she justified her hefty salary of ₹3.2 crore with some excellent performances throughout the season.

She also won the Player of the Match award in the final for her 60-run knock. At the post-match presentation, she said:

"It means everything (to win the trophy). At the start of the tournament, this is what we wanted. We have a very special group of girls at the Mumbai Indians."

Nat Sciver-Brunt smashed seven fours in her 55-ball knock. She stitched up an important 72-run third-wicket partnership with captain Harmanpreet Kaur, which helped MI gain the upper hand in the contest.

