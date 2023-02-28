[Watch] Mumbai Indians players have their first net session ahead of WPL 2023

Mumbai Indians (MI) players have begun their preparations for the upcoming Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023. Most of the players, including Harmanpreet Kaur, have joined the team's camp in Mumbai.

The Mumbai Indians assembled a decent squad at the auction earlier this month. They signed talented international players like Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Pooja Vastrakar, Amelia Kerr, Heather Graham, Hayley Mathews, and Yastika Bhatia, along with the Indian women's team captain.

The Mumbai franchise recently gave fans an update on the latest events in their camp through their official Instagram handle by sharing a video. In the clip, fans get a glimpse of the first practice session of the squad. MI captioned the post:

"First net session ✅ Here we go 👊"

Mumbai Indians will square off against Gujarat Giants in the curtain raiser of WPL 2023

The inaugural Women's Premiere League (WPL) will commence with a clash between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants on March 4 at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

Here's the complete schedule for the Mumbai Indians' games in the league stage:

Match #1 Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians - Date: March 4, 2023, Venue: DY Patil Stadium, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #4 Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Date: March 6, 2023, Venue: Brabourne - CCI, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #7 Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians - Date: March 9, 2023, Venue: DY Patil Stadium, Time: 7.30 pm IST

Match #10 UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians - Date: March 12, 2023, Venue: Brabourne - CCI, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #12 Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants - Date: March 14, 2023, Venue: Brabourne - CCI, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #15 Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz - Date: March 18, 2023, Venue: DY Patil Stadium, Time: 3:30 pm IST

Match #18 Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals - Date: March 20, 2023, Venue: DY Patil Stadium, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #19 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians - Date: March 21, 2023, Venue: DY Patil Stadium, Time: 3:30 pm IST

The maiden WPL season will comprise 22 matches. DY Patil Stadium and Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai will host the games between March 4 and 26.

