[Watch] Mustafizur Rahman's juggling catch gets Surykumar Yadav for a duck as Matheesha Pathirana strikes twice in MI vs CSK IPL 2024 game

Mustafizur Rahman took a brilliant juggling catch at the boundary to dismiss Suryakumar Yadav for a silver duck in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 game between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday (April 14).

Yadav, who smashed his fastest IPL (17-ball) fifty against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in his last outing, failed to make an impact as a substitute player.

The incident took place during the eighth over MI's run chase. Matheesha Pathirana bowled a short length ball and Suryakumar tried to play an upper cut over the third man fielder.

However, Rahman acted smart enough to complete the catch despite the momentum taking him inside the boundary. He threw the ball in the air and kept his eyes on the ball till the last minute to complete a typical T20 catch.

With the wicket, Pathirana brought back CSK into the game. The speedster also dismissed Ishan Kishan to provide the first breakthrough for the Super Kings in the same over.

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

The 21-year-old missed out on the last two games against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders due to an injury.

Pathirana remains crucial to CSK's chance as they look to defend a 200+ target against MI, who chased down 197 in the 16th over in the last game at the venue.

MS Dhoni's hat-trick of sixes guides CSK to 206 vs MI in IPL 2024 match

A quick cameo from former CSK captain MS Dhoni helped his team post 206/4 against MI in the IPL on Sunday. The legendary batter smashed 20 runs off four balls, including a hat-trick of sixes against MI captain Hardik Pandya in the 20th over.

Earlier, CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube chipped in with 69 (40) and 66*(38), respectively. The duo added a 90-run partnership for the third wicket.

Pandya emerged as the top wicket-taker for MI, returning with two wickets, while Gerald Coetzee and Shreyas Gopal picked up one wicket apiece.

At the time of writing, MI were 108/2 after 11 overs, with Rohit Sharma and Tilak Varma at the crease.

Follow the MI vs CSK IPL 2024 live score and updates here.