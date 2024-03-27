[Watch] "My hair is still pink"- Jos Buttler catches up with Rishabh Pant ahead of RR vs DC match in IPL 2024

Jos Buttler caught up with Rishabh Pant ahead of the IPL 2024 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Capitals (DC). A video of the two wicketkeeper-batters interacting with each other has gone viral on X.

Pant has returned to the field in IPL 2024 after a long break. The Delhi Capitals skipper looked in great shape during his team's first match of the season against Punjab Kings on Saturday afternoon. The Capitals have now reached Jaipur for their second match against Rajasthan Royals, scheduled to take place tomorrow.

During the practice sessions at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jos Buttler met Rishabh Pant and had a short chat with him. Pant noticed that Buttler's hands were pink after the Holi celebrations. Buttler responded that even his hair was pink.

"Happy Holi?" Pant asked. "Happy Holi, yeah. My hair is still pink," Buttler replied to him.

Pant further mentioned that they were at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Pink City Jaipur, and everywhere he saw pink color only. Buttler then asked Pant about his health. The DC skipper replied that he was learning how to be patient from his injury break. He hilariously signed off by saying that he would not be patient while batting though.

Can Rishabh Pant help Delhi Capitals win their 1st match of IPL 2024?

Delhi Capitals suffered a four-wicket loss in their IPL 2024 season opener against the Punjab Kings in Mullanpur. The Capitals will likely be without their star pacer Ishant Sharma for the next few matches because he hurt himself while fielding. Rasikh Salam may take Sharma's place in the playing XI.

Pant has fond memories of playing at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium. In 2021, he helped India beat New Zealand in a T20I at this venue. He will be keen to do the same job for DC tomorrow.