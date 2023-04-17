[Watch] "My name is 'Simran' Hetmyer"- RR finisher has a fun interaction with teammates after his match-winning knock vs GT

Rajasthan Royals (RR) middle-order batter Shimron Hetmyer had a fun interaction with his teammates after his Player of the Match performance against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Sunday, April 16, in Ahmedabad.

GT batted first and reached 177/7 on the back of contributions from David Miller (46) and Shubman Gill (45). In response, RR did not get off to the desired start as they lost their in-form opening batters early in the innings and collapsed to 55/4 in the 11th over.

Sanju Samson (60) and Shimron Hetmyer (56*) joined hands at this juncture and pulled off a stunning comeback for the Rajasthan Royals. Samson laid the foundation with his magnificent counterattack against GT's best bowler Rashid Khan. After his departure, Hetmyer took the onus upon himself and finished the chase in the final over with four balls to spare.

RR gave fans a glimpse of the players' activities after the match by sharing a video on their official Twitter handle. In it, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sanju Samson, and Shimron Hetmyer had an amusing exchange in the Tamil language. RR captioned the post:

The boys are back!

You can watch the video below:

After winning four out of their five games so far, the Rajasthan Royals are sitting comfortably at the top of the points table with a healthy net run rate.

RR's schedule for their remaining matches in IPL 2023

Match #26 Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants - Date: April 19, 2023, Venue: Jaipur, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

Match #32 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals - Date: April 23, 2023, Venue: Bengaluru, Time: 3:30 pm IST.

Match #37 Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings - Date: April 27, 2023, Venue: Jaipur, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

Match #42 Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals - Date: April 30, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

Match #48 Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans - Date: May 5, 2023, Venue: Jaipur, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

Match #52 Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Date: May 7, 2023, Venue: Jaipur, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

Match #56 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals - Date: May 11, 2023, Venue: Kolkata, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

Match #60 Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Date: May 14, 2023, Venue: Jaipur, Time: 3:30 pm IST.

Match #66 Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals - Date: May 19, 2023, Venue: Dharamshala, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

Poll : 0 votes