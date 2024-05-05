[Watch] Naveen-ul-Haq deceives Phil Salt with a slower delivery in LSG vs KKR IPL 2024 match

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) seamer Naveen-ul-Haq managed to get rid of Phil Salt after the Kolkata Knight Riders got off to an impressive start in the ongoing IPL 2024 clash at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. However, the Englishman had done significant damage before departing.

The dismissal occurred in the fifth over of the innings as Naveen returned from a first-ball boundary from the explosive opener. The Afghan seamer went with a slower delivery, with the right-hander trying to go over the off-side, but could only get an edge. KL Rahul dived to take the catch as the 27-year-old walked back for 32 off 14 deliveries. The breakthrough ended the 61-run stand for the opening wicket with Narine.

Watch the clip here:

The Super Giants had earlier won the toss and sent the Knight Riders into bat. The home side made only one change to their line-up, with Yash Thakur replacing the injured Mayank Yadav. The Knight Riders went ahead with the same side.

Phil Salt blasted KKR to a massive win over LSG earlier in IPL 2024

Phil Salt. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Meanwhile, Phil Salt crafted a brutal knock of 89 off 47 deliveries with 14 fours and three sixes against the Super Giants at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The Super Giants had trudged their way to 161/7 in 20 overs.

In response, the Englishman came all guns blazing despite losing Sunil Narine and Angkrish Raghuvanshi for single-figure scores. The home side managed to raze down the target with 28 balls to spare.

Both Kolkata and Lucknow have attained consistency and are in line to seal a top 4 berth. However, the pair will be looking to win tonight to solidify their playoff spot, with other teams also pushing for the same. Kolkata broke their long-standing losing streak against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. The Super Giants had also beaten Mumbai in their most recent contest.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback