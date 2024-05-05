Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) substitute fielder Krishnappa Gowtham snaffled a blinder to get rid of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Andre Russell at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Sunday. The sensational catch from Gowtham also gave Naveen-ul-Haq his second wicket of the innings.

The dismissal took place in the 15th over of the innings as Naveen went full and wide to the Jamaican marauder, who threw hard hands at it. Gowtham ran in from cover and dived full stretch as the ball stuck in his hands, giving the home side a decisive breakthrough. LSG fielding coach Jonty Rhodes also applauded the innings.

Watch the clip here:

Expand Tweet

Andre Russell, one of KKR's biggest match-winners over the years, has been in decent form this season. Before the match against the Super Giants, the veteran all-rounder had made 186 runs in 10 matches in IPL 2024 at 37.20 and striking at 189.80.

KKR become the first team in IPL 2024 to blast more than 200 runs at the Ekana Cricket Stadium

Sunil Narine top-scored for KKR with 81. (Credits: Twitter)

The Knight Riders or the two-time champions had already made a breezy start to their innings as Phil Salt and Sunil Narine had hammered 61 in 4.2 overs before the Naveen-ul-Haq had got the better of the former.

Narine carried on to clobber 81 off 32 balls, while there were cameos from Russell, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, and Ramandeep Singh.

Ramandeep, who stayed unbeaten on 25 off 6 deliveries, struck a maximum in the final delivery of the innings to take the visiting side to 235/6. Naveen finished as the pick of the bowlers for the Super Giants with figures of 4-0-49-3.

The Super Giants have to register their highest run-chase if they are to beat the Knight Riders at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. The likes of KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis, and Nicholas Pooran are the three main batters for the hosts and must come to the fore to help them complete the run-chase.

