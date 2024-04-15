[Watch] Neha Dhupia goes ecstatic at MS Dhoni's sixes as she attends MI vs CSK IPL 2024 clash with Kareena Kapoor & John Abraham

Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia was over the moon to witness MS Dhoni's six-hitting magic unfold at Wankhede Stadium in the Indian Premier League (IPL) game between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday (April 14).

Her reaction came as the legendary batter smashed a hat-trick of sixes against MI captain Hardik Pandya in the 20th over to treat his fans with his finishing exploits and take his team past 200.

Dhupia, who has acted in several Bollywood movies, and other B-Town celebs, including her husband Angad Bedi, Kareen Kapoor Khan, and John Abraham, were seen celebrating Dhoni's masterclass from the stands from MI's corner. Sharing the highlights on Instagram, Dhupia captioned the post:

"My very own #highlights from last evening! Love the sport 🏏… loved the energy."

MI vs CSK was one of the biggest spectacles of IPL so the fans and Bollywood stars ensured they didn't miss out on watching MS Dhoni put on a show for possibly one final time at Wankhede in what is rumored to be his last IPL season.

The venue holds a special place for the Ranchi-born cricketer as he led India to the 2011 ODI World Cup with a match-winning six in the final here.

MS Dhoni's 20 runs turns out to be the difference in MI vs CSK IPL 2024 showdown

MS Dhoni's 20 runs proved to be the difference as defending champions CSK beat MI by as many runs in their IPL 2024 encounter on Sunday.

Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad reserved special praise for Dhoni following the victory. He said in the post-match show:

"The young wicketkeeper scoring those three sixes helped us a lot, that proved to be the difference. We needed those 10-15 extra runs for this kind of venue."

Dhoni, who relinquished his captaincy ahead of IPL 2024, recently hit an unbeaten 37 runs off 16 balls against Delhi Capitals (DC), including three sixes and four boundaries. The 42-year-old will next be seen in action when CSK play against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Ekana Cricket Stadium on April 19.

