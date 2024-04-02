Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) explosive batter Nicholas Pooran hit the joint biggest six of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) so far, depositing the ball 106 metres away off Reece Topley's bowling. Pooran played a crucial cameo of 40* off 21 deliveries against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday.

LSG were in dire need of runs to close out the innings after RCB responded strongly to begin the death overs. Pooran led the charge in the penultimate over by thumping Topley's full toss deliveries for sixes to gather momentum.

The six in question came in the third delivery of the over, as the left-arm pacer tried to outfox the red-hot batter with a slow delivery. Nicholas Pooran, however, was waiting for it and pulled it towards the midwicket region with all of his might. The ensuing result was that the ball landed on the roof and cleared the stadium. The shot was then shortly adjudged to be 106 meters long.

Have a look at the brilliant hit right here:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Nicholas Pooran, who was dropped off Topley's bowling by Anuj Rawat in the 17th over, hit two more sixes against Mohammed Siraj in the final over to stretch LSG's total to 181/5 after 20 overs.

Nicholas Pooran has been prolific at the Chinnaswamy when it comes to the IPL

The wicketkeeper-batter has always had a say in the proceedings during his trips to the Chinnaswamy Stadium in the IPL. In three matches at the venue, including the ongoing one against RCB in the 2024 season, Pooran has scored 148 runs at a strike rate of 217.64. He has also amassed 17 sixes off the 68 balls he has faced at the venue.

He was adjudged Player of the Match during his last contest against RCB in Bengaluru. His blistering 62 runs off 19 deliveries helped LSG chase down a mammoth total in a last-ball thriller.