[Watch] "Nicky P and "Dal" are synonyms at this point" - Nicholas Pooran's fun interaction with LSG and PBKS players after their match in IPL 2024

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vice-captain Nicholas Pooran had a fun interaction with a couple of his teammates and Punjab Kings (PBKS) players after the match on Saturday night (March 30).

Pooran led the Lucknow side in the absence of regular captain KL Rahul, who played as an impact substitute. The Super Giants registered their first victory of the season by beating PBKS by 21 runs at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

After the game, a few players from both teams sat on the ground and indulged in a friendly conversation. Nicholas Pooran also joined them and revealed one of his fun fan experiences in India involving Dal Makhani, leaving everyone around him in splits.

The Lucknow franchise shared the entertaining video on their official X handle, captioning it:

"Nicky P and "Dal" are synonyms at this point."

You can watch the video below:

LSG's schedule for their remaining matches in IPL 2024

Here is the schedule for the rest of LSG's matches this season:

April 2: Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru, 7:30 PM

April 7: Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans in Lucknow, 7:30 PM

April 12: Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals in Lucknow, 7:30 PM

April 14: Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata, 3:30 PM

April 19: Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings in Lucknow, 7:30 PM

April 23: Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings in Chennai, 7:30

PM

April 27: Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals in Lucknow, 7:30 PM

April 30: Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians in Lucknow, 7:30 PM

May 5: Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Lucknow, 7:30

May 8: Lucknow Super Giants vs SunRisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad, 7:30 PM

May 14: Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals in Delhi, 7:30 PM

May 17: Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians in Mumbai, 7:30 PM

