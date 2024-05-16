[Watch] Nitish Kumar Reddy's priceless reaction to becoming most expensive player in APL history

Nitish Kumar Reddy had a priceless reaction to himself becoming the most expensive player in Andhra Premier League auction. The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) all-rounder fetched a ₹15.6 lakh contract from the Godavari Titans at the APL 2024 Auction.

A fan club of Sunrisers on X shared a video of Nitish Kumar Reddy reacting to the auction. He had a big smile on his face, and his teammates congratulated him after he was sold for a record price at the APL Auction.

You can watch the video of Nitish Reddy's auction and his reaction to the same right here:

Reddy has been one of the finds of the season for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2024. After a forgettable debut against Royal Challengers Bengaluru last season, he has made a huge impact for SRH this season, scoring 239 runs in seven innings at an average of 47.80.

Notably, Reddy has maintained a strike rate of 150, while he has also bagged three wickets. He won his first-ever IPL Man of the Match award against Punjab Kings for a brilliant 64-run knock under pressure at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium.

Can Nitish Kumar Reddy help Godavari Titans win Andhra Premier League?

Nitish Kumar Reddy has proven himself as a batting all-rounder (Image: IPLT20.com/BCCI)

The 2024 edition of the Andhra Premier League will begin on June 30. Six franchises, namely Godavari Titans, Coastal Riders, Rayalaseema Kings, Uttandhara Lions, Bezwada Tigers, and Vizag Warriors, will participate in this competition.

Apart from Nitish Reddy, some other well-known names, who will play in APL 2024, include KS Bharat (Vizag Warriors), Ricky Bhui (Bezwada Tigers) and Y Prithvi Raj (Uttandhara Lions).

It will be interesting to see if Reddy can inspire the Godavari Titans to the championship. Last year, Rayalaseema Kings beat Coastal Riders to become the champions of APL 2023.