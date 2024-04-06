[Watch] Nitish Reddy hits a massive six to win the game for SRH against CSK in IPL 2024

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Nitish Reddy finished the IPL 2024 match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in style for his side with a six on Friday (April 5). The Hyderabad side won the match by six wickets and climbed up in the points table to the fifth position.

After being asked to bat first, CSK scored a respectable total of 165/5 in 20 overs. Shivam Dube (45), Ajinkya Rahane (35), Ruturaj Gaikwad (26), and Ravindra Jadeja (31*) played decent knocks for the visiting team.

Sunrisers Hyderabad then got off to a fiery start in the powerplay, courtesy of a scintillating knock from Abhishek Sharma (37 in 12 balls). His knock set up a great platform for the home team on a surface that got slow as the ball got old.

Their middle-order batters ensured the hard work of the top order did not go in vain by completing the chase in 18.1 overs. In his first game this season, Nitish Reddy smacked a big six straight down the ground to help SRH clinch their second victory in IPL 2024

You can watch the winning moment in the video below:

Expand Tweet

"It slowed up a bit as the game went on"- SRH captain Pat Cummins after win against CSK in IPL 2024 clash

At the post-match presentation, SRH skipper Pat Cummins pointed out that it was a different kind of surface from their previous game against MI at the same venue. He also opened up that the pitch kept getting slower as the game progressed. Reflecting on the win, Pat Cummins said:

"Different soil for this game compared to the last one. It slowed up a bit as the game went on. Was a fantastic game. Luckily we've got plenty of fast bowlers, Shivam was hitting them pretty well against spin, thought I'd take a chance with some off-cutters.

Cummins added:

"First kind of thing is to always get the points. Looks pretty fun, I wouldn't want to bowl to him. Try and give him freedom, he's doing his job brilliantly. The crowd was crazy tonight, especially when MS walked in tonight, was as loud as I've ever heard it. Good conditions, now we have five more games at least at home."

SRH will next face PBKS on April 9 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh.