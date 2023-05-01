[Watch] "No getting down, keep repeating the good things" - RR coach Kumar Sangakkara motivates the players after tough loss to MI

Rajasthan Royals (RR) head coach Kumar Sangakkara praised the team and remained upbeat despite a heartbreaking defeat to the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the last over at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, April 30.

RR batted first and posted a humungous total of 212-7 in their 20 overs, thanks to a scintillating century by Yashasvi Jaiswal. During MI's run chase, RR bowlers kept things relatively in check by picking up wickets at regular intervals, until a late surge by Australian power-hitter Tim David propelled MI to a thrilling last-over victory.

After the match, head coach Kumar Sangakkara appreciated the team for their efforts and spoke to them about remaining upbeat despite the tough loss. He said:

" I need you guys to appreciate what a game of cricket this was, It was great. I know we feel down, when we have a great game, a great total, we expect to win. It's the same thing, we've done it to other sides, alright? So no getting down, we got a lot of cricket to play, keep repeating the good things. The one thing from today I want you guys to appreciate is all the effort you guys put in, all the good cricket you played, all the good things you are today, how we can get a little better."

Here is a video of Sanga talking to the team post-match shared by the franchise's social media handles:

RR are now third in the points table with five wins and four losses in nine games and would likely need to win three of their final five games to qualify for the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the victory was crucial for the Mumbai Indians as they remain in contention for a playoff spot with four wins in eight games.

" We will keep focus on the controllables" - RR skipper Sanju Samson upbeat despite MI loss

Sanju Samson was happy with the team's performance despite the latest setback against MI.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson sounded optimistic about the team's overall performance despite failing to defend 212 against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Mumbai on Sunday.

Sanju rued the conditions getting slightly wet thanks to the dew but credited Suryakumar Yadav and Tim David for their match-winning performances with the bat.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Samson said:

"In the time-out the way Surya was going, we were talking about fighting it out. David did something very special. It was kind of getting wet. It was not too wet and we were taking our time to wipe the ball. We had the experience of bowling in these conditions. The way we have been playing either we have won or we have come close. Results do come here and there. We will keep focusing on the process. We will keep focus on the controllables. We will keep fighting hard."

Samson has not had a great season with the bat, scoring 212 runs at an average of 23.56 and a strike rate of 150.35.

Despite the latest setback, RR are sitting pretty in third place in the points table and will take on the Gujarat Titans in a rematch of last year's finals in Jaipur on Friday, May 5.

