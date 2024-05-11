[Watch] Nuwan Thusara sends back dangerous Phil Salt early in KKR vs MI IPL 2024 match

Nuwan Thusara took the prized scalp of Phil Salt in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match between the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) at Eden Gardens on Saturday. Salt provided a solid start to the Knight Riders innings by smashing a six off the first balls but perished in the same over.

The dismissal came off the fifth ball of the KKR innings. Thusara bowled an outswinger and Salt went across the line only to manage a top edge that went up high in the sky to Anshul Kamboj at deep square leg. The right-hander departed for six runs off five balls.

Despite departing cheaply, Phil Salt remains one of the leading runscorers in IPL 2024. The English batter has amassed 433 runs in 12 matches, including four half-centuries. On the other hand, Thusara continued to impress following his three wickets against the same side in Wankhede.

KKR lose openers early vs MI in IPL 2024 match

KKR lost in-form openers Sunil Narine and Phil Salt early against MI in IPL on Saturday. Apart from Salt, Jasprit Bumrah cleaned up Narine, who is the leading run-scorer for the Kolkata-based franchise this season.

At the time of writing, KKR were 40/2 after four overs, with Venkatesh Iyer and captain Shreyas Iyer at the crease.

For the unversed, the Knight Riders are currently table toppers with eight wins in 11 matches. A win would guarantee them a place in the playoffs. They have 16 points and would be keen for a top-two finish in the points table to get two opportunities to qualify for the final.

On the other hand, Mumbai are eliminated from the playoffs race. The Hardik Pandya-led side have managed just four wins in 12 games. They will look to avenge their 24-run loss against the same side they suffered at Wankhede last Friday.

The match began at 9.15 pm IST following a brief spell of rain. It has been reduced to 16 over per side.

