[Watch] Nuwan Thushara strikes first blood despite Tilak-Naman collision during MI vs KKR IPL 2024 match

Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Nuwan Thushara got the hosts off to a fantastic start against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) during their IPL 2024 fixture at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday, May 3.

Thushara first sent the dangerous Phil Salt packing in the very first over. Despite being hit for a boundary, the Sri Lankan stuck to his plan of bowling back-of-a-length and Salt tried to play the pick-up shot over the leg side.

However, he could only get a top edge that flew towards the point region. Namar Dhir came charging in from the deep but didn't see Tilak Varma who was circling under the ball. While the duo collided, Tilak ensured he didn't spill the ball and Phil Salt had to depart.

Here's the video of the dismissal:

Both Naman and Tilak were seen having a discussion after the catch was completed and the former seemed to suggest that he couldn't hear the latter's call due to the loud crowd.

Nuwan Thushara pushes KKR into deeper trouble with double strike

Angkrish Raghuvanshi joined Sunil Narine in the middle and began well by hitting a couple of sixes off Nuwan Thushara, one on the last ball of his first over and one to greet him in his second over.

However, the youngster had to depart too as he chipped a good-length delivery from Thushara straight into the hands of Suryakumar Yadav at short cover. Raghuvanshi couldn't believe how he was dismissed as the ball seemed to stop a bit on him as he played the shot.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer walked out to bat and played a nice late cut behind point for a boundary. However, even he was dismissed in the same over as he chipped one towards Tim David at mid-on. Suddenly, Nuwan Thushara had three wickets in his opening spell and put Mumbai Indians right on top.

Here's the video of the double-wicket over:

KKR were reeling at 56/5 at one stage. However, Manish Pandey and Venkatesh Iyer have resurrected their innings with a fine partnership and will look to shift gears with the backend of their innings fast approaching.

