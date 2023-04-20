[Watch] "Once again, baby steps"- CSK pacer Deepak Chahar resumes practice after an injury layoff

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Deepak Chahar has resumed bowling in the nets after an injury-forced break from the field.

He has played three matches in IPL 2023 so far and was injured during CSK's match against Mumbai Indians (MI) on April 8. He walked off the field after bowling only one over in which he conceded 10 runs.

After a short hiatus, Chahar gave a positive update about his return to action by sharing a video on his Instagram handle. Deepak Chahar captioned it:

"Once again, baby steps 🫠 #sportsman #life"

Chennai roped in Deepak Chahar with a hefty paycheck of ₹14 crores at the IPL 2022 mega auction. Unfortunately, he has been plagued with injuries and has hardly played for them ever since.

He missed the entire season last year due to a major injury. Chahar did start in the playing XI this season but got injured during CSK's third game.

The Rajasthan-born all-rounder did not look in good rhythm, returning wicketless and giving away runs at an economy rate of 10.44.

In his absence, CSK have given the new-ball responsibility to youngster Akash Singh. He took three wickets from two games but conceded runs at an economy of 10.71.

CSK's schedule for their remaining matches in IPL 2023

April 21: Chennai Super Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad, Chennai, 7:30 pm.

April 23: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata, 7:30 pm.

April 27: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Jaipur 7:30 pm.

April 30: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings, Chennai, 3:30 pm.

May 4: Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow, 3:30 pm.

May 6: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Chennai, 3:30 pm.

May 10: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Chennai, 7:30 pm.

May 14: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai, 7:30 pm.

May 20: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, Delhi, 3:30 pm.

