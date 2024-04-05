[Watch] Pat Cummins bowls slower bouncer to end Shivam Dube's fiery knock in SRH vs CSK IPL 2024 clash

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Pat Cummins provided the much-needed breakthrough by dismissing Shivam Dube against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 clash at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Friday.

The dismissal came during the 14th over of CSK innings. Cummins switched to around the wicket and bowled a slower bouncer to Dube outside off. The batter tried to reach out for the shot and ended up playing straight to Bhuvneshwar Kumar at backward point. It was his 50th wicket in the T20 tournament.



With that, Cummins ended Dube's fiery knock of 45 runs off 24 balls in an innings laced with four sixes and two boundaries. The left-hander shared a 65-run partnership with Ajinkya Rahane for the second wicket.

Dube has continued from where he left off last year, chipping in with scores of 34*, 51, and 18 in his last three games against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Gujarat Titans (GT), and Delhi Capitals (DC), respectively.

The 30-year-old all-rounder will now look to continue his heroics in the race for a place in India's squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup, scheduled to be played in the USA and West Indies in June.

CSK set a 166-run target for SRH in IPL 2024 clash

Asked to bat first, Chennai Super Kings posted 165/5 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in 20 overs on Friday. Apart from Dube, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja and skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad chipped in with 35 (30), 31 (23), and 26 (21), respectively.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, skipper Pat Cummins, Shahbaz Ahmed, and Jaydev Unadkat picked up one wicket each for SRH.

The Super Kings started off their IPL 2024 campaign with back-to-back wins against RCB and GT. The defending champions, though, lost to DC by 20 runs in their last game.

On the other hand, Sunrisers lost their opening game to Kolkata Knight Riders by four runs in a thriller before beating Mumbai Indians by 31 runs. They, however, lost to GT by seven wickets in their last outing.

