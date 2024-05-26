[Watch] Pat Cummins wins the battle against Sunil Narine after being hit for a six in KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 Final 

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper Pat Cummins struck with the new ball by dismissing the dangerous Sunil Narine in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) Final against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The right-arm pacer was struck for a six just a delivery before the dismissal at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, May 26.

Narine dispatched Cummins' shortish delivery over the midwicket fence to kick-start his innings during the run chase. The left-handed opener tried to flick the next ball to the leg side, but could only get a thick edge. As a result, there was only elevation, but no distance, and Shahbaz Ahmed took a comfortable catch to give SRH the much-needed early breakthrough.

Have a look at Narine's dismissal right here:

Narine had chipped in with an impactful spell with the ball in the first innings. The mystery spinner finished with figures of 1/16, accounting for Jaydev Unadkat's wicket off his final delivery.

Sunil Narine ends his brilliant IPL campaign with 488 runs and 17 wickets

Narine played a huge role in KKR's smooth progress into the playoffs, and their expected triumph in the end. The all-rounder was a menace for the bowlers throughout the tournament, taking them on from the word go, and striking it at 180 to wrap up the season.

He was equally important with the ball, with his four overs being crucial in KKR's planning. His prolific campaign invoked a plea from the Caribbean for a potential return to the national side, but he stood his ground regarding his retirement.

KKR are cruising in the run chase despite Sunil Narine's early dismissal. Venkatesh Iyer has come out all guns blazing at No.3. The left-handed batter took on Bhuvneshwar Kumar to score three boundaries in a row to begin his innings. As of writing, KKR have one hand on the trophy, having piled on runs in the powerplay phase itself.

KKR now only need 42 runs off 84 deliveries to win their third IPL title. This will mark Shreyas Iyer's first title as captain, after having missed out on the 2020 title with the Delhi Capitals (DC).

