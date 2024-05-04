[Watch] "Pata nahi aaj kyu tez bhaag raha tha"- Venkatesh Iyer's funny banter with Andre Russell about run out during MI vs KKR IPL 2024 match

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) players Venkatesh Iyer and Andre Russell were able to see the funny side of things after the latter's unfortunate run-out during their IPL 2024 match against the Mumbai Indians (MI) On Friday, May 3.

Venkatesh sent back a sprinting Russell who wanted to steal a quick single and a rather inaccurate throw from Jasprit Bumrah at short third man was collected well by Hardik Pandya. The MI skipper dislodged the bails and the KKR all-rounder made his way back fuming.

In a video after the match Venkatesh Iyer and Andre Russell were seen discussing their run-out alongside MI's Suryakumar Yadav and KKR CEO Venky Mysore.

Here's what Venkatesh said hilariously about Russell:

"I open my eyes and I am seeing him over here! (laughs). Aise bhaagta nahi hai, pata nahi aaj kyu tez bhaag raha tha (Generally he doesn't run, don't know why he was sprinting today)."

Suryakumar was then seen taking a cheeky dig at Russell by claiming that Venkatesh meant that the West Indian start was slow between the wickets. The visitors won the game by 24 runs and Venkatesh Iyer won the Player of the Match for his fine 70(52).

Venkatesh Iyer on his rescue act against MI

KKR were tottering at 57/5 when Venkatesh Iyer and Manish Pandey together dug deep and added a crucial 83 runs to bring their team nack in the game. While Kolkata were bowled out inside their 20 overs, Venkatesh's 70 ensured that they had a target to work with on the board (170).

Here's what the southpaw had to say in the post-match presentation about his knock and the conditions:

"When I started hitting the ball well, two more wickets fell and I thought I have to play the anchor role. Ball was holding and it was a two paced wicket. I try to be a smarter cricketer. Would've been easy for me to go after Piyush Chawla and the fast bowlers. Team needed me to be there till the end."

Kolkata have now racked up 14 points and are on the verge of qualifying to the playoffs. They will next play the Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow on Sunday, May 5.

