[Watch]: PBKS skipper Mayank Agarwal gets rousing reception from his teammates ahead of IPL 2022

Newly-appointed Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Mayank Agarwal was greeted with a rousing reception from his teammates as the stylish Karnataka opener addressed the huddle for the first time this year.

Agarwal was appointed PBKS skipper following the culmination of the mega-auction in Bangalore last month. He joined the rest of his teammates in Mumbai on Wednesday after taking part in the recent Test series against Sri Lanka.

"That's the loudest I've got clapped for," said a visibly delighted Mayank before fielding coach and former Proteas superstar, Jonty Rhodes interrupted to add, "In four years."

PBKS' official Instagram handle posted the video of the same with the caption:

"#CaptainPunjab je liye taaliyan Haiti rehni chahiye 👏."

Punjab are currently sweating it out in the pre-season camp in Mumbai. They will kick start their campaign against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the D.Y Patil Stadium in Mumbai on March 27.

Can Mayank Agarwal lead PBKS to glory in IPL 2022?

The upcoming season will be crucial for Mayank Agarwal as he will be leading an IPL franchise as a full-time skipper for the first time in his decade-old career. Agarwal has been one of the most impactful players for Punjab in the past four years.

While his former partner-in-crime, KL Rahul used to play the role of an anchor, it was Agarwal who was tasked with maximizing the powerplay, a role he played to perfection.

In the past two seasons, Agarwal has scored in excess of 400 runs at an average of nearly 40 while his strike rate did not dip to alarming levels.

In 2020, he stroked the ball at 156.45 but last year, it came down to 140.44. This was perhaps the effect of playing on slow and sluggish tracks of the United Arab Emirates.

It will be interesting to see if the additional responsibility of leading the side will have any effect on his approach towards batting. Unlike KL, Mayank Agarwal does have a comparatively strong squad to work with.

Punjab had a brilliant auction as they bolstered their squad with hard-hitting bashers like Jonny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone alongside Shah Rukh Khan. They also secured the services of Shikhar Dhawan, who will play the role of an anchor.

Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Singh, Ishan Porel will be the spearheads as far as seam-bowling is concerned. Meanwhile, Rahul Chahar will lead the spin department.

