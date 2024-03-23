[Watch] Phil Salt smashes 3 consecutive sixes off Marco Jansen's over in KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 match

Kolkata Knight Riders opener Phil Salt took SunRisers Hyderabad's new-ball bowler Marco Jansen to the cleaners in his first over of the ongoing Match 3 of IPL 2024. The England opener smashed three consecutive sixes to give the Knight Riders a good start after a sedate opening over from Bhuvneshawar Kumar.

It came in the second over of KKR's innings on Saturday (March 23) as Jansen offered the right-handed batter width on all three occasions. The England batter hit the first maximum over point, followed up by sending the second one more square. The third six of the over went over extra cover.

However, the over witnessed an anti-climatic end as Shahbaz Nadeem's direct hit from point caught Sunil Narine short at the non-striker's end.

Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bowl first at Eden Gardens. The Orange Army have played four overseas stars in Cummins, Jansen, Aiden Markram, and Heinrich Klaasen. The Knight Riders, on the other hand, have opted for Narine, Andre Russell, and Mitchell Starc apart from the England batter.

Phil Salt smacks 54 off 40 balls before departing

Phil Salt. (Image Credits: Getty)

The Knight Riders' top-order crumbled even as the right-hander was unleashing the big hits. Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer, and Nitish Rana failed to trouble the scores by much.

The Englishman then shared a 54-run partnership with Ramandeep Singh, who departed for a 17-ball 35. Salt lost his wicket in the 14th over of the innings off leg-spinner Mayank Markande's over.

The 27-year-old keeper-batter had come into the Knight Riders as a replacement for Jason Roy, who pulled out of the tournament due to personal reasons.

The former came into the spotlight after smashing consecutive hundreds in the five-game T20I series against the West Indies in their backyard in December 2023. He aggregated 331 runs in five matches but was surprised at going unsold in the IPL 2024 auction.