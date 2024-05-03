[Watch] Phil Salt takes sky-high catch to dismiss Suryakumar Yadav in MI vs KKR IPL 2024 match

Andre Russell took the prized wicket of Suryakumar Yadav in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede on Friday. With that, the Knight Riders reduced the hosts to 120/7 to keep themselves alive in the game.

Yadav departed for 56 runs off 35 balls in an innings filled with two maximums and six fours.

For the unversed, the dismissal came in the 16th over of MI's run chase. Russell bowled a full toss and Yadav tried to whip it away towards the long leg. The right-hander, however, failed to middle the ball that went up in the air. Phil Salt, the wicketkeeper, called for it and took the catch.

With his fifty, Yadav returned to form after managing low scores in his last three IPL outings. The 33-year-old has amassed 232 runs, including three half-centuries. He would be keen to continue to deliver ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup. The marquee ICC tournament is scheduled to take place in the US and the West Indies in June.

KKR beat MI by 24 runs in IPL 2024 match

An all-round performance helped KKR beat five-time champions MI by 24 runs in IPL 2024 game on Friday.

Asked to bat first, the Knight Riders were cleaned up for 169 in 19.5 overs. Jasprit Bumrah and Nuwan Thusara emerged as the leading wicket-takers for Mumbai, returning with three wickets apiece. Captain Hardik Pandya also picked up two wickets. Meanwhile, Piyush Chawla took the prized wicket of Rinku Singh.

Venkatesh Iyer and Manish Pandey produced a fighting display by sharing an 83-run partnership for the sixth wicket to rescue the visitors from 57/5. Iyer top scored with 70 off 52 deliveries, while Pandey chipped in with 42 off 31.

In response, Mumbai were bundled out for 145 in 18.5 overs. Apart from Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David (24 off 20) was the other batter who provided a hefty contribution.

Mitchell Starc was the pick of KKR bowlers, returning with figures of 4/33, while Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, and Varun Chakaravarthy bagged two wickets apiece.

Hardik Pandya and Co. are currently placed ninth in the points table with three wins in 11 matches. They are mathematically out of the race for playoffs. Mumbai will host Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next game at Wankhede on May 6.

On the other hand, the Shreyas Iyer-led side are second with seven wins in 10 games. They will next play Lucknow Super Giants at Ekana Cricket Stadium on May 5.

Click here to check out the MI vs KKR IPL 2024 clash full scorecard.

