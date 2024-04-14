[Watch] Phil Salt takes stunning catch to dismiss Marcus Stoinis in KKR vs LSG IPL 2024 encounter

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) wicketkeeper-batter Phil Salt took a stunning catch to dismiss Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) all-rounder Marcus Stoinis in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 encounter at Eden Gardens on Sunday (April 14).

The spectacular catch helped KKR send back Stonis for just 10 runs off five balls. With the wicket, the Knight Riders also reduced the Super Giants to 95/4 after 11.4 overs.

The dismissal came during the 12th over of LSG's innings. Varun Chakaravarthy bowled a wrong'un and Stoinis failed to read it. The right-hander tried to play it towards the leg side but got a big inside edge onto his thigh. The ball popped towards the off-side. Salt kept his eyes on the ball, moved to his right, and leapt to complete a two-handed catch.

Watch the catch below:

Salt has taken three catches in five matches for KKR this season so far. The right-handed batter is equally handy as an opener.

As far as the match is concerned, LSG have set a 162-run target for KKR.

KKR yet to beat LSG in IPL

The Knight Riders are chasing their first-ever win against LSG since the latter came into existence in 2022. They have lost three games on the trot against the Super Giants. Lucknow beat Kolkata by one run in a thriller last season.

As far as IPL 2024 is concerned, KKR are placed second in the latest points table, with three wins in four games. They registered a hat-trick of wins but lost to Chennai Super Kings in their last outing.

On the other hand, fourth-placed Lucknow have won three out of the first five matches. They lost to Rajasthan Royals in their season opener before registering a hat-trick of wins. The KL Rahul-led side, however, lost to Delhi Capitals in their previous encounter. Thus, the two teams will be keen to return to winning ways in the T20 tournament.

