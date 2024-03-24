[Watch] Preity Zinta does Pushpa step during her interaction with David Warner after PBKS vs DC IPL 2024 clash

Punjab Kings (PBKS) co-owner Preity Zinta was seen doing Pushpa step during her interaction with Delhi Capitals (DC) opener David Warner after the IPL 2024 on Saturday March 23.

It was a fresh start for the Punjab Kings as they played their first match at their new home venue, Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. They used to play their home games in Mohali till the previous season but shifted to the recently constructed stadium in Mullanpur this year.

PBKS got off to a good start in the new season and also at the venue by registering a comfortable win against Delhi Capitals on Saturday. DC made 174/9 in the first innings after losing the toss.

Abhishek Porel (32* in 10 balls) was the top performer for them in the batting department. The hosts then chased down the target in 19.2 overs after handy contributions from Sam Curran (63) and Liam Livingstone (38*).

PBKS co-owner Preity Zinta was in great spirits after the win and was spotted having fun interaction with DC opener David Warner. Delhi Capitals gave fans a glimpse of it by sharing a video on their official Instagram handle. They captioned:

"Very very happy and content" - PBKS captain Shikhar Dhawan after winning their season opener against DC in IPL 2024

Punjab skipper Shikhar Dhawan was satisfied with his team's performance after a comfortable victory against the Capitals. Reflecting on the win at the post-match presentation, he said:

"I was happy to be on the ground. I was preparing for this tournament. Playing competitive cricket after the last IPL so I was a bit nervous. That time I didn't chat with anyone as I was supposed to go with batting. Bowlers go with their own emotions.

Dhawan continued:

"We will chat later and see what we can improve on. We leaked a few extra runs. It was just the first game so it's normal. We got off to a good start. Sam played a brilliant knock and then Livi finished it off in style. It is a new ground so the focus was on using our brain and accessing the field. Very very happy and content."