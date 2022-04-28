[Watch] Prithvi Shaw gets out for golden duck as Umesh Yadav takes stunning diving catch on follow-through

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) fast bowler Umesh Yadav produced a brilliant diving catch to dismiss Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Prithvi Shaw for a golden duck.

Defending 146 runs, the Knight Riders needed a few wickets early on, and the veteran pacer delivered what his team needed. Off a full delivery sliding down the leg-side, Shaw closed his bat early on, as the ball took a thick leading edge. The ball went away from the bowler, but the 34-year-old produced a full-stretched dive to grab the chance.

Shaw stood there for a while in utter disbelief before making the long walk back to the dugout. The Knight Riders' camp was on their feet, as they got the start they wanted.

Watch Prithvi Shaw's dismissal here:

Mitchell Marsh, who returned to the playing XI after recovering from COVID-19, played a couple of shots before holing out to deep square-led of Harshit Rana, who is playing his first IPL game.

David Warner will have to play a big knock to keep Delhi in the run chase in what is almost a do-or-die game for the team. The left-hander has been in decent form ever since he arrived in India, scoring over 240 runs in six games this season at an average of over 60.

Earlier in the day, Nitish Rana fired Kolkata to 146, scoring 57 off 34 deliveries. Shreyas Iyer (42) and Rinku Singh (23) also made telling contributions.

"My role is out there for everyone to see - pick up wickets" - Umesh Yadav

Having played only two games in the last two seasons, Umesh Yadav was not an automatic choice at this year's auction. However, the Knight Riders roped him in during the accelerated auction, and the Vidarbha-born player is justifying his selection to the fullest.

Umesh Yadav has picked up wickets or looked threatening whenever Shreyas Iyer has handed the ball to him. He has 12 wickets in nine outings this season. When asked about his role in the KKR outfit, the veteran pacer told ESPNCricinfo:

"My role is out there for everyone to see - pick up wickets, and that is the role of every fast bowler. I am trying my best, whether I come on during the powerplay or whenever, to pick up wickets and that is what I am doing. There is no pressure on me, whatever my team and captain expects from me, I am giving it my all. I am happy with them, and so are they with me. Everything is very clear."

The India international is making sure he is living up to his job in the best way possible. With the T20 World Cup lined up later this year, Yadav will hope to continue his good form and make a strong case for selection.

