[Watch] Qutub Minar lights up ahead of WPL 2024 final between RCB and DC in Delhi

Qutub Minar was lit up ahead of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 final between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Delhi on Sunday, March 17. This would be a second consecutive final appearance for the Capitals, who finished runner-ups to Mumbai Indians (MI) last year.

DC dominated throughout the league phase, notching up six wins from eight games to take the top position in the points table, which earned them a direct qualification to the final.

RCB's WPL 2024 campaign had its ups and downs and they eventually managed to finish third in the league stage. They then defeated defending champions MI in the Eliminator on Friday to book their place in the final.

On the eve of the final, Qutub Minar was lit up and showcased the league stage in pictures. The WPL's official X handle gave a glimpse of the same through a video, which you can watch below:

"It will just get better and better as the competition goes along"- DC all-rounder Marizanne Kapp on domestic players' performance in WPL

Delhi Capitals (DC) all-rounder Marizanne Kapp recently opined that domestic players have performed well and used the WPL platform perfectly to improve their game and also help grow the women's sport in India.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Kapp said:

"There have been quite a few domestic players that have had a big impact on games, with bat or ball. The contribution from the Indian players is something you can see that has really improved. It will just get better and better as the competition goes along. There's no shortage of pacers."

She added:

"If you look at the teams that have been really consistent, they have had more seam bowlers. I'm a big believer that you need a strike bowler in T20 cricket. You need bowlers who can bowl in the middle overs, death overs and Powerplay. Even Shikha Pandey is still bowling brilliantly. The youngsters have particularly impressed in their specific roles."

Marizanne Kapp is the current holder of the purple cap with 11 wickets from just six games.