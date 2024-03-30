[Watch] Rahul Chahar cleans up Marcus Stoinis after getting hit for back-to-back sixes to complete revenge in LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024 clash

Punjab Kings (PBKS) ace spinner Rahul Chahar dismissed Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) all-rounder Marcus Stoinis to complete his revenge in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 clash at Ekana Cricket Stadium on Saturday (March 30).

The dismissal came during the ninth over of LSG's innings after Stoinis slammed Chahar for two consecutive sixes off the previous two deliveries. The right-handed batter departed for 19 runs off 12 balls while trying to be greedy against the leg-spinner.

Chahar bowled a flatter and quicker delivery that skidded through and beat Stoinis before crashing on the leg stumps. The 24-year-old changed his length after fuller and shorter length balls were slammed for sixes over the bowler's head and square leg, respectively.

With the wicket, Chahar reduced Lucknow to 78/3 after 8.4 overs. He had earlier bagged one wicket against Delhi Capitals (DC) but returned wicketless against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, against whom Punjab lost by four wickets.

Chahar was retained by the Punjab-based franchise for INR 5.25 crore ahead of the ongoing IPL season. He picked up eight wickets in 14 games at an economy of 7.75 last year.

On the other hand, Stoinis had departed cheaply against Rajasthan Royals, scoring three runs off four deliveries. Lucknow lost their opening game by 20 runs.

The Australian all-rounder had a breakthrough IPL season last year, amassing 408 runs, including three half-centuries, in 15 games and scalped five wickets. He was retained for INR 9.92 crore.

Quinton de Kock and Nicholas Pooran recover LSG from early blows

Quinton de Kock and Nicholas Pooran recovered LSG after early wickets against PBKS on Saturday. The duo shared a 47-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

At the time of writing, LSG were 125/4 after 13.1 overs, Pooran (25 off 14) at the crease. Quinton de Kock (54 off 38 balls) was the latter to be dismissed, caught by wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma off Arshdeep Singh. The latter also sent back KL Rahul cheaply, while Devdutt Padikkal perished to Shikhar Dhawan at mid-off by Sam Curran.

