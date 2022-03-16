[Watch] Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson does weight-training ahead of IPL 2022

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson has begun training a day after checking in to the team hotel in Mumbai ahead of IPL 2022.

The 27-year-old shared a small clip where he was seen doing weight training inside the hotel. He shared the clip on his Instagram story.

Incidentally, Samson was part of the camp at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for white ball players before joining the RR camp in Mumbai on Tuesday (March 15).

A brainchild of India head coach Rahul Dravid, the camp was organised in view of the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia later this year. It was also attended by many India internationals, including KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Yuzvendra Chahal and Ishan Kishan, among others.

Meanwhile, Aa new challenge beckons Samson as he is all set to lead a new bunch of players for the Royals in IPL 2022. The Kerala-born player, who had a stellar season with the bat in 2021, scoring 484 runs in 14 games, will hope to continue leading Rajashan Royals from the front.

Rajasthan Royals unveil new jersey for IPL 2022

IPL 2008 champions Rajasthan unveiled their new jersey on Tuesday for the 15th edition of the tournament, slated to commence on March 26.

The shades of pink and blue once again dominated the jersey. While pink is the primary colour, with Jaipur being the Pink City, blue has been used to give the jersey a dynamic look.

The franchise shared a video revealing the new-look jersey. They captioned the post:

"Pink & blue. But all-new. The Rajasthan Royals official #IPL2022 match kit has been (express) delivered."

Rajasthan will kick off their IPL 2022 campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 29 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

