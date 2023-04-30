[Watch] Rajasthan Royals dugout lauds Yashasvi Jaiswal as he smashes 100 against Mumbai Indians in 1000th IPL match

Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal became the first player to score a century for his team in IPL 2023. The left-handed batter achieved the feat while playing against Mumbai Indians on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium.

The game between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians is the 1000th in the history of the Indian Premier League. Like the first game of the IPL, an opener of the visiting team smashed a century in the 1000th game. Kolkata Knight Riders' Brendon McCullum touched the three-figure mark in the inaugural IPL game in 2008 while playing against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru.

Jaiswal, meanwhile, completed his ton in style with a four off Riley Meredith in the 18th over of the Rajasthan Royals innings.

You can watch the video of his celebration here:

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 24 more runs after completing his century, ending with 124 off 62. The left-handed opener whacked 16 fours and eight sixes in his entertaining knock at the Wankhede as his century helped the Royals pile up a mammoth total of 212-7 in their allotted 20 overs.

Can RR's bowlers ensure Yashasvi Jaiswal's ton does not go in vain?

Earlier this season, Kolkata Knight Riders' Venkatesh Iyer smacked a hundred against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede. However, MI ended up winning that game. KKR scored 185-6 in that game, but MI overhauled that target with five wickets and 14 deliveries to spare.

The Royals have scored 27 runs more than what the Knight Riders managed against MI that night. The pitch at the Wankhedeis good for batting, but no team has managed a chase of 200+ at the venue.

Earlier in the day, Punjab Kings chased down a 201-run target against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. So, it will be exciting to see if Mumbai Indians can pull off a successful chase in Mumbai on doubleheader Sunday.

