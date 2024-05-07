[Watch] Ravichandran Ashwin gets the big fish as Jake Fraser-McGurk departs off a full toss in DC vs RR IPL 2024 match

Ravichandran Ashwin provided the first breakthrough for Rajasthan Royals (RR) as dangerous-looking Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Jake Fraser-McGurk departed off a full toss in the IPL 2024 match at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday (May 7). The right-hander made 50 runs off 20 balls at a stunning strike rate of 250, including three sixes and seven boundaries. He shared a 60-run opening partnership with Abishek Porel.

The dismissal came in the fifth over. Ashwin bowled a full toss and Fraser-McGurk played it straight to cover. The right-hander looked shocked as Donovan Ferreira took an easy catch.

McGurk had smacked 28 runs off Avesh Khan in the previous over.

Watch the video below:

Fraser-McGurk has been in sublime form for DC in his debut IPL season. The 22-year-old has amassed 309 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 235.87, including four half-centuries. The Australian batter, though, failed to find a place in the national side for the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup.

RR fight back against DC with quick wickets after Jake Fraser-McGurk's masterclass in IPL 2024 match

Rajasthan Royals fought back against Delhi Capitals with two quick wickets after Jake Fraser-McGurk's half-century. Apart from Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma ran out Shai Hope for just one run.

At the time of writing, the Capitals were 109/2 after nine overs, with Abishek Porel and Axar Patel at the crease.

The Capitals are currently sixth in the points table with five wins in 11 matches. The Rishabh Pant-led side will look to return to winning ways after losing to Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets in their last game. They must win at least two out of the three remaining league games to stay in the fray for a playoff berth.

On the other hand, the Royals are second with eight wins in 10 matches. They lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by one run in a thriller in their last game. A win would help help regain their top position in the table.

Follow the DC vs RR IPL 2024 match live score and updates here.

