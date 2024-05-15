[Watch] Ravichandran Ashwin hits a magnificent switch hit during RR vs PBKS IPL 2024 clash in Guwahati

Rajasthan Royals (RR) all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin hit a well-executed switch hit for a boundary during the IPL 2024 match against Punjab Kings (PBKS). The Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati hosted the clash on Wednesday, May 15. The veteran cricketer got a promotion in the batting line-up in the first innings of the match after RR lost three wickets in 7.2 overs.

After playing watchfully for a couple of overs, Ashwin decided to up the ante in the 12th over, bowled by leg-spinner Rahul Chahar. He began with a six over long-on region on the fourth ball. Ashwin then switched his stance and hit a boundary over backward point, showcasing his range of shots to everyone. He rounded it off with an inside-out shot on the next ball to get another four to end the over on a high.

You can watch the shot in the video below:

Expand Tweet

Rajasthan Royals managed to score 144/9 in first innings of their IPL 2024 match vs PBKS

RR captain Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bat first on the fresh surface in Guwahati. The home team got off to a poor start as PBKS captain Sam Curran cleaned up Yashasvi Jaiswal (4) in the first over.

Sanju Samson (18) and Tom Kohler-Cadmore (18) then struggled to score freely in the powerplay on a two-paced track. Samson departed in the seventh over, while Kohler-Cadmore followed suit in the next over, leaving RR in a spot of bother at 42/3.

Riyan Parag and Ravichandran Ashwin (28) put on a 50-run partnership for the fourth wicket to steady things. However, RR lost the plot once Ashwin departed at the end of the 13th over, as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Parag stayed put at one end and played a responsible knock of 48 (34) to help his side reach a respectable total of 144/9.

Sam Curran, Harshal Patel, and Rahul Chahar scalped two wickets each for PBKS in the bowling department.