[Watch] Ravichandran Ashwin smashes sixes off Kuldeep Yadav and Anrich Nortje in RR vs DC IPL 2024 clash

Rajasthan Royals' spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's short stay at the crease saw three powerful shots in the ongoing IPL 2024 match against the Delhi Capitals. The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur is hosting the clash tonight (Thursday, March 28).

The veteran cricketer notably clobbered two sixes in an over against right-arm speedster Anrich Nortje. The first six occurred off Kuldeep Yadav in the 10th over of the innings as he danced down the track to dispatch the ball over wide long-on.

DC skipper Rishabh Pant then introduced Nortje in the next to bowl his second of the innings. He conceded two more maximums as the right-hander played two pull shots to stitch a handy partnership with Riyan Parag after two early losses.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler couldn't provide the start as expected by the Royals as Mukesh Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav dismissed them, respectively. Sanju Samson, who came in at No. 3, fell to Khaleel Ahmed for 15 off 14 deliveries.

Axar Patel ends Ravichandran Ashwin's cameo, but Riyan Parag helps Rajasthan finish with a strong total

Riyan Parag. (Image Credits: Twitter)

It was left-arm spinner Axar Patel, who ended Ashwin's 19-ball cameo of 29 runs as he tried to go big over the mid-wicket. Ashwin had almost cleared the boundary, but Tristan Stubbs held on to the catch at the edge of the fence and was careful enough not to touch it.

The Royals eventually finished with a mammoth 185 in their stipulated 20 overs, spearheaded by Riyan Parag's unbeaten 84 off 45 deliveries. Parag was particularly ruthless against Anrich Nortje, who he blasted for 25 runs in the 20th over with three fours and a couple of maximums.

While the Royals played the same team, the Capitals carried out a couple of changes. With Ishant Sharma injured, they brought in Mukesh Sharma, while Nortje replaced Shai Hope, who reportedly has a back spasm. The Royals started their IPL 2024 campaign with a victory over LSG, but the Capitals lost their first match against PBKS.