[Watch] Ravichandran Ashwin warns Shikhar Dhawan at the non-strikers' end, cameraman immediately shows Jos Buttler's reaction

In a hilarious incident, the cameraman showed teammate Jos Buttler's reaction as soon as Rajasthan Royals (RR)'s spinner Ravichandran Ashwin warned Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shikhar Dhawan in the ongoing IPL 2023 on Wednesday, April 5.

The incident took place during the seventh over when the off-spinner caught Dhawan short of his crease at the Baraspara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. He warned the southpaw and decided not to run him out.

As soon as the incident happened, the cameraman quickly panned the camera at Buttler, who was run out by Ashwin at the non-striker's end in IPL 2019. The duo played for RR and PBKS that season, respectively.

The two players currently play for the same franchise after the Royals bought Ashwin for Rs 5 crore ahead of IPL 2022. The 36-year-old was retained for the same amount this season. Last year, the off-spinner scalped 12 wickets in 17 games at an economy rate of 7.51.

Meanwhile, Buttler has been playing for RR since 2018. The 32-year-old was retained for Rs 10 crore ahead of IPL 2023. This came after the England white-ball captain won the Orange Cup (most runs in an IPL season) by scoring 863 runs in 17 games last season.

Relive Buttler’s controversial run out in IPL 2019 below:

Ravichandran Ashwin and Jos Buttler steal the show after RR opt to bowl against PBKS

As for the match, the Rajasthan Royals won the toss and opted to bowl against the Punjab Kings on Wednesday. The home side (since Guwahati is their second home venue) included Jason Holder, Shimron Hetmyer, and Trent Boult, along with Buttler, as their four overseas players.

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings picked Sam Curran, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Nathan Ellis, and Sikandar Raza as their four foreign players.

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma (w), Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

