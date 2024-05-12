[WATCH] Ravindra Jadeja given out obstructing the field during CSK vs RR IPL 2024 match

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was adjudged out while obstructing the field against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday, May 9. The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai played host to this pivotal IPL 2024 game.

In the fifth ball of the 16th over, Jadeja guided a short-pitched delivery from Avesh Khan to the third-man region. Although Ruturaj Gaikwad wasn't interested in the second run, the all-rounder was halfway down the pitch and had to return immediately as wicketkeeper Sanju Samson got hold of the ball.

Samson threw the ball towards the non-striker's end, but it unfortunately hit Jadeja, resulting in the RR captain appealing to the umpire. The decision was sent upstairs and the third-umpire found Jadeja being aware of the ball's direction and obstructing the field.

Watch Jadeja's dismissal in CSK vs RR game here:

While Jadeja was furious with the decision, he had to return to the pavilion for five off six balls.

CSK vs RR: Super Kings grab crucial 2 points to remain in hunt for IPL playoffs

The Chennai Super Kings started the contest against Rajasthan Royals quite well with their accurate line and lengths, and conceded only 43 runs in the powerplay overs. They were impressive throughout 20 overs, as the Royals could only post 141 on the board. Riyan Parag top-scored for RR with 47* off 35 balls, while Simarjeet Singh was terrific with figures of 3/26 for CSK.

Then, Rachin Ravindra (27 off 18) finally provided a good start to the Super Kings, which put them ahead in the powerplay overs. Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (42*) played a mature knock and got support from Daryl Mitchell (22) and Shivam Dube (18).

The CSK vs RR game ended with the home team chasing down the score with 10 balls and five wickets to spare. Ravichandran Ashwin took two wickets for the Royals.

With this victory, the Chennai-based franchise now have seven wins in 13 league matches. They need to win their next game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on May 18, to qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan need to win one of their two remaining games to reach the playoffs and cement a top-two spot.

