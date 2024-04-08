[Watch] Ravindra Jadeja strikes thrice inside 2 overs in CSK vs KKR IPL 2024 clash

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also struck with the first ball of his spell, dismissing Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) Angkrish Raghuvanshi in the IPL 2024 clash at the Chepauk on Monday. The left-arm spinner also went on to dismiss Sunil Narine three deliveries later, making it a hugely successful over.

Raghuvanshi, who got off to a promising start, went for the reverse sweep against the Saurashtra all-rounder. However, the ball hit he pad, with the right-hander failing to hit the ball and the umpire gave it out lbw. Replays suggested that the ball hit just the top of the leg stump.

Narine, meanwhile, chased a ball wide outside off-stump and sliced it to long-off as Maheesh Theekshana took a comfortable catch.

The 35-year-old also went on to dismiss Venkatesh Iyer as the left-hander mistimed a pull shot to deep mid-wicket, with Daryl Mitchell taking an outstanding catch. The Super Kings had won the toss and Ruturaj Gaikwad sent the visiting side into bat.

While the Knight Riders played the same side, the hosts affected three changes, bringing in Sameer Rizvi, Shardul Thakur, and Mustafizur Rahman.

KKR lose Phil Salt in the first ball of the innings

Tushar Deshpande celebrates Phil Salt's wicket. (Credits: Twitter)

After KKR were sent into bat, the two-time champions lost explosive opener Phil Salt in the first ball of the innings as he sliced a wide delivery from Tushar Deshpande to backward point, with Jadeja taking an overhead catch. Jadeja's strike in the first over to remove Raghuvanshi broke the 56-run stand with Narine.

After winning two matches on the trot, the defending champions have lost two consecutive matches to the Delhi Capitals and SunRisers Hyderabad. The Kolkata-based franchise are yet to lose a match in IPL 2024, beating SunRisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Delhi Capitals.

Their victory against the Capitals was most impressive as they amassed 272 in 20 overs to win by 106 runs.