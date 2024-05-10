[Watch] "RCB...RCB" - Riyan Parag cheers for Bengaluru during their IPL 2024 clash vs PBKS

Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Riyan Parag cheered for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) during their IPL 2024 contest with Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Thursday, May 9. Bengaluru clinched a 60-run victory in Dharamsala, keeping their play-offs hopes alive.

During the encounter, Parag conducted a live session on his official Instagram handle. After one of his followers asked him to predict the winner of the match, the 22-year-old responded with an "RCB..RCB" chant.

It is worth mentioning that Riyan Parag, on multiple occasions, shared his fondness for Virat Kohli. The talented youngster considers the former Team India skipper his idol.

During an interview with Jio Cinema last month, Parag disclosed how during the low phase of his career, he reached out to Kohli for help. He mentioned that speaking to the ace batter helped him significantly.

Following a few underwhelming seasons, Parag successfully started a turnaround this year. He is currently the second-highest run-getter for RR in IPL 2024, amassing 436 runs across 10 innings at an average of 54.50 and a strike rate of 156.27.

Virat Kohli was the Player of the Match in PBKS vs RCB match of IPL 2024

RCB opener Virat Kohli continued his stellar form with the bat, scoring 92 runs in 47 balls at a strike rate of 195.74 against PBKS. Rajat Patidar and Cameron Green also chipped in with valuable knocks, contributing 55 and 46 runs, respectively.

Bengaluru registered 241/7 in 20 overs after being asked to bat first. For Punjab, Harshal Patel bagged three scalps. The hosts PBKS failed to chase down the imposing target, getting bundled out for 181 in 17 overs.

Mohammed Siraj picked up two wickets, while Swapnil Singh, Lockie Ferguson, and Karn Sharma claimed two wickets apiece. Bengaluru completed their fourth win on the trot in IPL 2024.

Faf du Plessis and company have five wins to their name from 12 outings and are currently placed seventh in the points table. Their net run rate stands at 0.217.

