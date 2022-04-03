[Watch] Wanindu Hasaranga answers interesting questions in a candid chat on RCB insider

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga recently had a fun conversation on RCB Insider, where he had to answer some intriguing questions.

With five wickets in two games, the star Sri Lankan leg-spinner is the leading wicket-taker for his franchise. Hasaranga was the player of the match for his four-wicket haul in RCB's first win of the season against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) earlier this week.

Off the field, the 24-year-old spinner had a candid chat with Mr. Nags, where he revealed a couple of mini anecdotes about himself.

During the conversation, Hasaranga disclosed that he initially used to be a fast bowler but later turned to spin on the advice of his school coach due to a lack of pace in his bowling.

The Bangalore franchise gave fans a peek at it by sharing a video on their official Instagram handle. They captioned it:

"RCB Insider with Mr. Nags ft. Wanindu Hasaranga, Mr. Nags gets uncomfortably candid with Wanindu in a bath tub. Enjoy the laugh riot. #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2022"

You can watch the video below:

RCB face Rajasthan Royals next on April 5

After ten matches in the league phase, Royal Challengers find themselves in sixth position in the points table. Bangalore failed miserably in their pursuit to defend a target of 206 against Punjab Kings in their first match.

However, they made an impressive comeback by beating the Kolkata Knight Riders in their second fixture.

The Faf du Plessis-led side will now be looking to continue in the same vein when they face the rampaging Rajasthan Royals (RR) side in their next game on April 5.

Here is their schedule for their remaining league stage matches in IPL 2022:

Match 13: Rajasthan Royals vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7:30 PM IST, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 18: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 22: Chennai Super Kings vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7:30 PM IST, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 27: Delhi Capitals vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7:30 PM IST, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 31: Lucknow Super Giants vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7:30 PM IST, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 36: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7:30 PM IST, Brabourne CCI, Mumbai

Match 39: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Rajasthan Royals - 7:30 PM IST, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 43: Gujarat Titans vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 3:30 PM IST, Brabourne CCI, Mumbai

Match 49: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Chennai Super Kings - 7:30 PM IST, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 54: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 3:30 PM IST, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 60: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Punjab Kings - 7:30 PM IST, Brabourne CCI, Mumbai

Match 67: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Gujarat Titans - 7:30 PM IST, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Edited by Arjun Panchadar