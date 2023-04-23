[Watch] RCB's Suyash Prabhudessai fires a direct hit from covers to catch Shimron Hetmyer well short at non-striker's end

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) got a wicket at the right time against the Rajasthan Royals as Suyash Prabhudessai fired a direct hit to run-out Shimron Hetmyer on Sunday in Bengaluru. Prabhudessai had only one stump to aim at, but he didn't miss it.

The dismissal occurred on the final ball of the 18th over as Hetmyer struggled to break his shackles and tried to go for the big shots as the asking rate surged. The West Indian batter hit the ball to cover and ran off quickly. However, Prabhudessai's aim was too good as Hetmyer's nine-ball misery ended.

Chasing a stiff 190, the Royals didn't get off to a good start as Mohammed Siraj castled Jos Buttler in the fourth ball of the innings. Devdutt Padikkal and Yashasvi Jaiswal got their chase back on track before David Willey broke their 98-run stand by dismissing Padikkal for a 34-ball 52. The inaugural IPL champions were still in the game when Hetmyer and Sanju Samson were in the middle, but it was too much for them after departure of both batters.

Glenn Maxwell's 77 lifts RCB to a stiff total despite Virat Kohli's first-ball duck

RCB's Glenn Maxwell. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Earlier, the Royals chose to chase after winning the toss. Trent Boult couldn't have given them a brighter start, knocking off Virat Kohli on the first ball of the innings. The left-arm seamer returned to dismiss Shahbaz Ahmed in his second over. However, RCB didn't lose the plot.

Glenn Maxwell joined hands with Faf du Plessis and added 127 for the third wicket. It was only after Maxwell's departure that the Royal Challengers lost their way as none of their other batters moved past 30.

Sandeep Sharma and Boult took two wickets each, but went at more than 10 an over. With the bat, Dhruv Jurel was unbeaten on 34 off 16 balls, but didn't get the strike much in the final two overs as the Royals fell short by seven runs.

