[Watch] RCB's Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell play Stone Paper Scissors during DRS review

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) stand-in skipper Virat Kohli and all-rounder Glenn Maxwell were caught on camera playing stone paper scissors during their match against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mohali on Thursday, April 20.

The moment transpired during a DRS review in the 11th over of PBKS' run chase when wicket-keeper Jitesh Sharma was given out LBW off Harshal Patel.

The review was successful, and Jitesh went on to play a sublime knock of 41 from 27 deliveries, but the target proved to be one step too many as RCB prevailed in the end by 24 runs to bag their third win of the tournament in six games.

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli was back at the helm for this match due to Faf du Plessis' rib injury suffered in the previous game against the Chennai Super Kings. Although Faf was named in the playing XI, Kohli confirmed that he would only bat and likely be substituted during the fielding innings.

After being asked to bat by PBKS skipper Sam Curran, openers Virat and Faf got the team off to a great start with a partnership of 137 from 97 balls. Despite a mini-collapse from the middle order, the team ended at 174-4 in their 20 overs on a dry, two-paced pitch.

In his first match as the captain of RCB since the 2021 season, Kohli scored a classy 59 off 47 deliveries with five 4's and a six to continue his rich vein of form this season.

In reply, PBKS were bowled out for just 150 in 18.2 overs, with Mohammed Siraj being the wrecker-in-chief with figures of 4/21 in his four overs.

"The table can't define your team" - RCB skipper Virat Kohli after the 24-run win against PBKS

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli was all smiles after his side pulled off a comfortable 24-run win over the Punjab Kings (PBKS). Kohli credited regular skipper Faf du Plessis for his knock of 84, which helped them reach an above-par total of 174-4 in their 20 overs.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Kohli said:

"The table can't define your team. It's towards game 13 or 14 we can try and focus on what we need to do. Faf batted really well on that pitch. His innings ensured we had that 20-30 extra at the end. The pitch was very rough underneath, there was not enough water there I guess. The strategy was to bat deep to have a crack at 190."

The stand-in skipper credited the bowlers for their performance in the powerplay but admitted the need to finish off the innings after having the opponent on the ropes.

"Told them (the bowlers) that the target was more than enough. Cannot afford to take the game deep, especially when they lost 6-7 wickets. The batting line ups are deeper, but we also have options in our bowling."

"At the halfway stage, tha talk was to take the game to the opposition and you kind of break the game open when you pick up 4 wickets in the powerplay."

With the win, RCB are back in the top half of the points table and will next take on table-toppers Rajasthan Royals in Bengaluru on Sunday, April 23.

