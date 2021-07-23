[Watch] RCB share brilliant behind-the-scenes montage on Yuzvendra Chahal's birthday

Indian leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal turns 31 today. To mark the occasion, his IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) shared a clip of the spinner with various behind-the-scenes footage, wishing him a happy birthday.

RCB posted the clip with the caption:

"Everybody’s favourite in the RCB family, funny and a fierce competitor, @yuzi_chahal has been one of our MVPs for years now. We wish Yuzi many more match winning contributions."

Happy Birthday Yuzi



Everybody’s favourite in the RCB family, funny and a fierce competitor, @yuzi_chahal has been one of our MVPs for years now. We wish Yuzi many more match winning contributions.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #HappyBirthdayYuzi pic.twitter.com/WD8AdsK045 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) July 23, 2021

In the video, Yuzvendra Chahal was also seen batting in the nets, a rare sight for everyone. The 31-year-old is currently in Sri Lanka with the Indian team for the limited-overs series against the Lankans.

Chahal had a decent outing with the ball in the first two ODIs, returning with combined figures of 5-102 in his 20 overs.

With the series already secured by the visitors, it remains to be seen whether Chahal will be rested for the third and final ODI with someone like Rahul Chahar waiting in the wings.

"It's a travesty Yuzvendra Chahal has not been playing regularly in the last 18 months" - Aakash Chopra

Yuzvendra Chahal didn't feature in India's home ODI series against England earlier this year. The leg-spinner was also dropped after three T20Is against the same opponents in March.

Once a sure-shot starter in India's limited-overs setup, Yuzvendra Chahal has seen his stock go down in recent times. However, former India batsman Aakash Chopra has stated that it's a 'travesty' that the leg-spinner has been in and out of the Indian side for the last year-and-a-half.

After being impressed with Chahal's performance in the first two ODIs against Sri Lanka, Chopra said on ESPNCricinfo:

"He's actually like- the ball is on a thread, and he wants it to pitch slightly outside leg, middle stump, bowl slightly outside off. Asking those probing questions, change of flight and change of speed from the hand. He's got almost everything going for him. It's a travesty that he has not been playing regularly in the last 18 months. The quality that this boy brings to the table is a delight to watch."

Chahal will be looking to impress even in the T20Is against Sri Lanka, with the three-match series set to begin on July 25.

Yusss Chahal 😍



Another fine outing for @yuzi_chahal as he bags 3️⃣ crucial wickets ✨



Watch #SLvIND 2nd ODI LIVE on #SonyLIV https://t.co/8QYVfLgOc3 📺📲 pic.twitter.com/mVFGLoPhDh — SonyLIV (@SonyLIV) July 20, 2021

