[Watch] RCB share a tribute clip to wish Devdutt Padikkal on his birthday

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star Devdutt Padikkal is celebrating his birthday today with the batsman turning 21. To mark the occasion, RCB shared a compilation video of their young star, capturing his various behind-the-scenes moments from the IPL.

"A DDP special video on his birthday because we know you enjoy watching Devdutt bat, smile, laugh and win your heart."

A DDP special video on his birthday because we know you enjoy watching Devdutt bat, smile, laugh and win your heart.

Devdutt Padikkal, who recently received his maiden call-up to the national team, is currently in Colombo, preparing for the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka, starting on July 13.

The 21-year-old will be keen to make an impact after impressing in the IPL and on the domestic circuit over the past couple of seasons.

However, with India having several top-order options in their squad, including Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson, it won't be easy for Devdutt Padikkal to make it to the playing XI against Sri Lanka.

"The Sri Lanka tour is crucial for youngsters like Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal & Ruturaj Gaikwad" - Rahul Dravid

Rahul Dravid

Rahul Dravid believes the likes of Devdutt Padikkal, Prithvi Shaw and Ruturaj Gaikwad could prove a point to the Indian selectors by having an impressive outing in Sri Lanka.

India's stand-in coach said at a press conference last month:

"It [The Sri Lanka tour] is crucial for youngsters like Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad. They would be extremely keen to do well and set a marker for the selectors. Good performances on tours like these against international oppositions make the selectors think about you."

Devdutt Padikkal has been in blistering form this year, amassing 737 runs at an average of 147.4 in seven Vijay Hazare Trophy games. His Indian teammate Prithvi Shaw topped the run-scoring chart in the tournament by scoring over 800 runs while Padikkal finished second.

During IPL 2021, the Karnataka star was able to score his maiden tournament hundred against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). In six IPL games this season, he averaged 39 with the bat while having an impressive strike rate of 152.34.

3⃣0⃣ seconds of the birthday boy timing the ball to perfection in the nets 😍 👌



Happy birthday, @devdpd07!

