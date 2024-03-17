[Watch] RCB spinner Sophie Molineux's 3-wicket over triggers a massive collapse in DC's innings during WPL 2024 final 

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) spinner Sophie Molineux's sensational three-wicket over turned things around for her side against Delhi Capitals (DC). It came after DC got off to a great start in the WPL 2024 final on Sunday (March 17).

Delhi captain Meg Lanning won the toss and opted to bat first in the summit clash. Shafali Verma hit a flurry of boundaries and propelled her side to 64 in seven overs in the able company of Lanning.

Just as things seemed dire for RCB, Sophie Molineux picked up three wickets. She mopped up Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Alice Capsey in the first four balls of the 8th over to derail DC's innings.

You can watch the three wickets in the video below:

DC couldn't recover from the triple blows in the 8th over. Shreyanka Patil (4/12) and Asha Sobhana (2/14) complemented Sophie well. They inflicted more damage on Delhi Capitals middle and lower order to skittle them out for 113 in 18.3 overs. DC lost all the 10 wickets for just 49 runs after an opening partnership of 64.

"Enjoyed each and every moment in the first innings"- RCB spinner Shreyanka Patil after her 4-wicket haul vs DC in WPL 2024 final

During the mid-innings break, RCB off-spinner Shreyanka Patil reflected on her magnificent spell in the final and said:

"I really enjoyed bowling in the middle, they got a good start but we didn't let our guard down and it was only a matter of wicket and kept running through the batting order. Enjoyed each and every moment in the first innings, there was assistance and I am a different beast if there's something on offer on the surface."

She continued:

"Playing against MI, got a hairline fracture, but really thanks to the support team and they've helped me get back on the field. I played against Australia, Pez told me that I'll learn a lot from Molineux, she's a big match player."

RCB are 43/0 after seven overs during the chase at the time of writing.